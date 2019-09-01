Former Colts quarterback Andrew Luck took out a full-page ad in the Indianapolis Star on Sunday to thank his fans following his decision to retire last week.

"Thank you for an incredible eight years," Luck wrote. "For welcoming me with open arms. For helping me grow on and off the field. For helping [his wife] Nicole and I make Indiana our home. And for showing us the true meaning of Hoosier hospitality.

"It has been the honor of a lifetime to represent the Colts and the city of Indianapolis on the world's stage," he continued. "I can't wait to see our team take the field and continue the journey. I'm proud to be a Midwesterner, a Hoosier, and a Colt."

In today's Sunday Star, retired QB Andrew Luck thanks the city of Indianapolis and Colts fans.



Be sure to pick up a copy that has a special section dedicated to the career of No. 12. pic.twitter.com/lgLLt7lT6u — IndyStar (@indystar) September 1, 2019

Luck published the farewell despite being infamously booed during the Colts' third preseason game once the news of his retirement broke.

Drafted by the Colts with the No. 1 overall pick out of Stanford in 2012, Luck led the Colts to the playoffs in his first three seasons, including the 2014 AFC Championship Game. A shoulder injury in Week 3 of the 2015 season was the first of a long list of ailments Luck has suffered since, which includes a torn cartilage in two ribs and a lacerated kidney.

Luck missed the entire 2017 season while dealing with a shoulder injury before rebounding with a fourth Pro Bowl year in 2018, throwing for 4,593 yards and 39 touchdowns while leading the Colts back to the playoffs.

After a high left ankle injury kept him sidelined for most of the 2019 offseason, Luck, 29, ultimately decided to walk away from the game after seven years in the league.

The Colts unveiled a touched-up banner of Luck outside of Lucas Oil Stadium on Thursday, showing appreciation for the former quarterback with a "thank you for the memories" message.

Backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett is set to start for the Colts' season opener against the Chargers on Sept. 8.