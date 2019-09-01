Report: Dolphins Trade LB Kiko Alonso to Saints for Vince Biegel

Miami will receive linebacker Vince Biegel in return.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
September 01, 2019

The Miami Dolphins have traded linebacker Kiko Alonso to the New Orleans Saints, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reported on Sunday.

According to Rapoport, the Dolphins will receive linebacker Vince Biegel from the Saints in exchange for Alonso.

The move comes just one day after the Dolphins dealt left tackle Laremy Tunsil and wide receiver Kenny Stills to the Texans for first-round draft picks in 2020 and 2021, a second-round pick in 2021, offensive tackle Julie'n Davenport and cornerback Johnson Bademosi.

Drafted by the Bills in the second round of the 2013 draft, Alonso missed the entire 2014 season with a torn ACL before being traded to the Eagles for LeSean McCoy in 2015.

Alonso, 29, was dealt to the Dolphins in 2016 and started 46 games during the past three seasons in Miami. He tallied 354 total tackles, five interceptions, five fumble recoveries and 14 tackles for loss.

Biegel, a fourth-round pick out of Wisconsin in 2017, spent one season with the Packers before joining the Saints last season. He has 19 total tackles in 23 total games appearances.

You May Like

More NFL

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message