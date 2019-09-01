The Miami Dolphins have traded linebacker Kiko Alonso to the New Orleans Saints, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reported on Sunday.

According to Rapoport, the Dolphins will receive linebacker Vince Biegel from the Saints in exchange for Alonso.

The move comes just one day after the Dolphins dealt left tackle Laremy Tunsil and wide receiver Kenny Stills to the Texans for first-round draft picks in 2020 and 2021, a second-round pick in 2021, offensive tackle Julie'n Davenport and cornerback Johnson Bademosi.

Drafted by the Bills in the second round of the 2013 draft, Alonso missed the entire 2014 season with a torn ACL before being traded to the Eagles for LeSean McCoy in 2015.

Alonso, 29, was dealt to the Dolphins in 2016 and started 46 games during the past three seasons in Miami. He tallied 354 total tackles, five interceptions, five fumble recoveries and 14 tackles for loss.

Biegel, a fourth-round pick out of Wisconsin in 2017, spent one season with the Packers before joining the Saints last season. He has 19 total tackles in 23 total games appearances.