LeSean McCoy agreed to a one-year, $4 million contract with the Chiefs on Saturday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. McCoy will reportedly receive $3 million guaranteed with Saturday's deal.

The Bills released McCoy on Saturday morning after four seasons in Buffalo. McCoy rushed for a career-worst 3.2 yards per carry in 2018, scoring just three touchdowns in 14 games. McCoy was a Pro Bowler in each his first three seasons in Buffalo, crossing the 1,000-yard mark in 2016 and 2017.

The Pitt product was drafted by the Eagles in the second round of the 2009 NFL draft. McCoy rushed for 6,792 yards in six seasons in Philadelphia, earning All-Pro honors in 2013 and 2011. He led the NFL in rushing touchdowns in 2011 and rushing yards in 2013. McCoy will reunite with Chiefs coach Andy Reid, who was the head coach of the Eagles during the running back's first four seasons.

The Chiefs led the NFL in scoring with 35.3 points per game last season. Kareem Hunt signed with the Browns in the offseason after leading Kansas City in rushing in 2018. Damien Williams is currently atop the Chiefs' depth chart.

McCoy is third among active players in rushing yards. He is fourth in rushing touchdowns behind Adrian Peterson, Marshawn Lynch and Frank Gore, who's currently Buffalo's top running back.