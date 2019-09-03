Bill Belichick and Nick Saban are two of the game's greatest coaches and now their relationship will be featured in a new film from HBO Sports and NFL Films titled Belichick and Saban: The Art of Coaching.

A trailer teaser was released Tuesday and shows the Patriots and Alabama greats chatting as the film will examine their friendship and respective coaching histories.

According to a release, the film will include topics such as their fathers' influences on their careers and their time with the Browns organization in the 1990s. It will feature interviews with family members, assistants, Georgia coach Kirby Smart and Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniel and moe.

The two coaches met in 1982 in Annapolis, Md., which is the home of the United States Naval Academy. Saban was serving as an assistant coach alongside Bill's father, Steve Belichick. Sports Illustrated's Jenny Vrentas chronicled their meeting and friendship last year. When Belichick was named the Brown's head coach in 1991, he hired Saban as the team's defensive coordinator. Belichick has since achieved NFL dominance, winning six Super Bowls with the Patriots, while Saban has earned five national championships with Alabama and one with LSU.

"Belichick and Saban have become the modern versions of Vince Lombardi and John Wooden—symbols of success not just in sports but in life," said Ross Ketover, chief executive of NFL Films, in a release. "Their lessons on leadership are an inspiration; not just for those of us who love football but for anyone who wants to thrive at whatever passion they pursue."

The film is directed by Ken Rodgers and produced by Paul Camarata. Belichick & Saban: The Art of Coaching will premiere Tuesday, Dec. 10 at 9:00 p.m. ET on HBO.