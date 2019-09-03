Report: Cowboys Sign Right Tackle La’el Collins To Five-Year Extension

Dallas Cowboys reportedly lock up right guard La’el Collins with a five-year contract extension.

By Scooby Axson
September 03, 2019

Dallas Cowboys right guard La’el Collins received a five-year contract extension, keeping him with the team through the 2024 season, according to multiple media reports.

Total compensation for Collins was not immediately known, but the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports the deal will pay Collins more than $32 million in guaranteed money.

Collins is set to make $6.5 million in base salary for the 2019 season.

Collins, 26, has started 46 of 47 games he has appeared in over his four-year career, including starting all 16 regular season games in each of the past two season.

The Cowboys continue to lock up their key young pieces, signing linebacker Jaylon Smith to a five-year, $64.5 million deal two weeks ago.

Dallas still is without the services of All-Pro running back Ezekiel Elliott as he continues his holdout, looking for a bigger deal with two years remaining on his current contract.

