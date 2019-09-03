Falcons' rookie running back Qadree Ollison will honor his late brother, LeRowne Harris, by switching his jersey from No. 32 to No. 30, which his older brother wore as a youth player. Atlanta head coach Dan Quinn approached Ollison about the number switch following Monday's practice, according to ESPN. Quinn gave the player permission to change on Tuesday after the number became available when the Falcons waived fullback Ricky Ortiz.

The Pittsburgh product made a similar change in college, switching from No. 37 to No. 30 last season in memory of Harris. Harris died in 2017 after being shot three times in a gas station parking lot at 35 years old.

"They've got to call and ask the league, but [Quinn] said it shouldn't be a problem,'' Ollison said, per ESPN. "A number is a number, but this means a little bit more to me. It's going to be really nice to have that. It's going to be exciting for everybody, just wearing that number and what it represents to me and my family.''

Ollison has previously spoken about his decision to wear his brother's number.

Pitt running back Qadree Ollison, who chewed up 10.4 yards per carry today, explains why he switched his number from 37 to 30. pic.twitter.com/byhkPvi9JV — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) September 2, 2018

The request through the league could take five to seven days, which means Ollison may have to wait to debut his new number until after Atlanta's season opener on Sunday.

The 6'1", 232-pound fullback tallied 180 yards and two touchdowns this preseason to earn a spot on the Falcons' 53-man roster. Atlanta selected Ollison in the fifth round in April's draft.

Ollison rushed for a career-high 1,213 yards and 11 touchdowns his senior season as the Panthers won the ACC Coastal.