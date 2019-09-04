Forbes released its list of most valuable teams in the NFL on Wednesday, with the Cowboys sitting atop the annual rankings.

Dallas has an impressive $950 million in revenue, which is the most of any U.S. sports team, and is worth $5.5 billion. The team's revenue comes from sponsorships, suites, club seats and other stadium events not related to the NFL. This marks the 13th consecutive year the Cowboys are ranked first as the NFL's most valuable team.

The top five most valuable NFL teams also include the Patriots ($4.1 billion), Giants ($3.9 billion), Rams ($3.9 billion) and 49ers ($3.5 billion).

In July, Forbes released its list of most valuable sports teams in the world, which the Cowboys also topped. The Yankees came in second behind America's Team while valued at $4.6 billion, followed by Real Madrid ($4.24 billion) to round out the top three. Twenty-six of the NFL's 32 teams appeared on the list along with seven MLB clubs, seven NBA teams but no NHL franchises.