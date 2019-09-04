Forbes Ranks Cowboys, Patriots, and Giants as NFL's Three Most Valuable Teams

Forbes released its list of most valuable NFL teams on Wednesday.

By Jenna West
September 04, 2019

Forbes released its list of most valuable teams in the NFL on Wednesday, with the Cowboys sitting atop the annual rankings.

Dallas has an impressive $950 million in revenue, which is the most of any U.S. sports team, and is worth $5.5 billion. The team's revenue comes from sponsorships, suites, club seats and other stadium events not related to the NFL. This marks the 13th consecutive year the Cowboys are ranked first as the NFL's most valuable team.

The top five most valuable NFL teams also include the Patriots ($4.1 billion), Giants ($3.9 billion), Rams ($3.9 billion) and 49ers ($3.5 billion).

In July, Forbes released its list of most valuable sports teams in the world, which the Cowboys also topped. The Yankees came in second behind America's Team while valued at $4.6 billion, followed by Real Madrid ($4.24 billion) to round out the top three. Twenty-six of the NFL's 32 teams appeared on the list along with seven MLB clubs, seven NBA teams but no NHL franchises.

You May Like

More NFL

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message