One of the NFL’s most storied rivalries kicks off the league’s 100th season Thursday night. The Packers and Bears, NFC North foes, will face each other for the 199th meeting and second consecutive season-opener. Six of the last seven games between the two teams at Soldier Field have been decided by single digits.

The Bears start the 2019 season as defending NFC North champions. Winning the division for the first time since 2010, they clinched the division championship with a 24-17 win over the Packers at Soldier Field and snapped an eight-game home losing streak to Green Bay.

The Bears have one of the best defenses in the league. The unit led the NFL in points allowed (17.7), takeaways (36), interceptions (27) and rushing yards allowed (80.0) in 2018 and returns most of its starters. Though defensive coordinator Vic Fangio is gone, linebacker Khalil Mack leads a deep and talented core. The offense is led by third-year quarterback Mitch Trubisky. While a shoulder injury slowed Trubisky down last year, he still made it to the Pro Bowl after completing 66 percent of his passes for 3,223 yards and 24 touchdowns.

Keep an eye on the Packers with new head coach Matt LaFleur at the helm. LaFleur is entering his 11th season in the NFL, having served as an NFL offensive coordinator the last two seasons, with the Rams in 2017 and the Titans in 2018. The offense is led once again by quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who is healthy after two injury-plagued seasons. Though he played 16 games last year, he did so with a tibial plateau fracture and MCL sprain.

The Packers signed Za'Darius Smith and Preston Smith and drafted Rashan Gary in the first round during the offseason to help make significant improvements on defense. They also signed safety Adrian Amos. The defensive unit should be much better than the one that gave up 25.0 points per game last season, which ranked 22nd in the league.

How to Watch

Date: Thursday, Sept. 5

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

