Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown initiated his argument with general manager Mike Mayock at practice on Wednesday and used unsavory language during the exchange, ESPN's Josina Anderson reports.

Sources told Anderson that Brown approached Mayock at practice because he was unhappy over the team fining him. The wide receiver reportedly called Mayock a "cracker" and unloaded several "cuss words" during the spat.

According to Anderson, Mayock attempted to defuse the situation.

"[Mayock] was like, 'I'm cool, I understand your displeasure,'" Anderson reports. "[Mayock] sort of just like...just walked away because he saw it escalate."

The incident reportedly never got physical, although several players, including linebacker Vontaze Burfict, tried to pull Brown away and calm him down. The confrontation is what led to the Raiders reportedly planning to suspend Brown, which ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Thursday.

Brown reportedly issued "an emotional apology" during Friday morning's team meeting with the captains standing with him, reports Anderson.

On Wednesday, Brown took to Instagram stories to post a photo of his fines from the team that total nearly $54,000. The notice stated that Brown was fined $13,950 for missing Oakland's walk-through on Aug. 22. He was also previously fined $40,000 for missing training camp on Aug. 18.

Mayock addressed the media on Thursday and said Brown would not participate in practice that day but did not confirm or deny the suspension rumors.

It is not clear yet if Brown will be suspended for Week 1 or if the Raiders will just make him inactive for Monday night's game against the Broncos. His agent Drew Rosenhaus appeared on NFL Network on Thursday night and said "our goal is to salvage this relationship" between Brown and Oakland.