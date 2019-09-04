Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown took to Instagram stories on Wednesday to post a photo of his fines from the team that total nearly $54,000.

The notice says that Brown was fined $13,950 for missing Oakland's walk-through on Aug. 22 and he was also previously fined $40,000 for missing training camp on Aug. 18.

In the story, Brown tagged the Raiders and wrote, "When your own team want to hate but there's no stopping me now. Devil is a lie. Everyone got to pay this year so we clear."

Also worth noting here, August 18 — the day of the $40K fine — was the day that Raiders GM Mike Mayock publicly called for Antonio Brown to show up for work. pic.twitter.com/STLK7lxBNE — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) September 4, 2019

Aug. 18 was the day that Raiders general manager Mike Mayock publicly called for Brown to show up for work and issued a statement after Brown missed practice. Mayock said, "So from our perspective, it's time for him to be all in or all out."

Most of Brown's offseason was focused on his helmet after he left camp July 30 following "extreme frostbite." While Brown was away from camp, he filed his first helmet grievance against the NFL, which he lost. He then returned to camp after missing nearly two weeks.

However, his helmet debacle continued. It was reported Brown would not play football if he was not allowed to continue wearing his Schutt AiR Advantage helmet. He eventually returned to practice with an approved helmet but filed this second grievance, which he then lost.

The Raiders open the season Monday against the Broncos.