Antonio Brown Rips Raiders on Instagram, Posts Fines That Total Nearly $54,000

Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown took to Instagram stories on Wednesday, posting his fines from the team that total nearly $54,000.

By Charlotte Carroll
September 04, 2019

Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown took to Instagram stories on Wednesday to post a photo of his fines from the team that total nearly $54,000.

The notice says that Brown was fined $13,950 for missing Oakland's walk-through on Aug. 22 and he was also previously fined $40,000 for missing training camp on Aug. 18. 

In the story, Brown tagged the Raiders and wrote, "When your own team want to hate but there's no stopping me now. Devil is a lie. Everyone got to pay this year so we clear." 

Aug. 18 was the day that Raiders general manager Mike Mayock publicly called for Brown to show up for work and issued a statement after Brown missed practice. Mayock said, "So from our perspective, it's time for him to be all in or all out."

Most of Brown's offseason was focused on his helmet after he left camp July 30 following "extreme frostbite." While Brown was away from camp, he filed his first helmet grievance against the NFL, which he lost. He then returned to camp after missing nearly two weeks. 

However, his helmet debacle continued. It was reported Brown would not play football if he was not allowed to continue wearing his Schutt AiR Advantage helmet. He eventually returned to practice with an approved helmet but filed this second grievance, which he then lost

The Raiders open the season Monday against the Broncos.

You May Like

More NFL

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message