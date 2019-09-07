Antonio Brown Takes to Twitter in Response to Raiders' Release

Brown was released by the Raiders on Saturday after the team voided $29.125 million in contract guarantees

By Michael Shapiro
September 07, 2019

Antonio Brown didn't take long to respond to his release from the Raiders on Saturday, sending off a series of cryptic tweets just hours after his saga in Oakland came to an end. 

The four-time All-Pro started his mini tweet spree by responding to a tweet from the Canucks. With training camp starting for Vancouver on Thursday, could a sport change be in order? 

Brown's next two tweets more directly related to the Raiders, albeit still somewhat indirect. 

"The child who is not embraced by the village will burn it down to feel its warmth," Brown tweeted on Saturday.

Brown is now an unrestricted free agent after his release on Saturday. He won't play for any NFL team in Week 1, though a return to the field is in play within the next few weeks. 

The Raiders begin their 2019 season on Monday night against the Broncos. Kickoff from O.co Coliseum in Oakland is slated for 10:20 p.m. ET.

