It’s take two for Jimmy Garoppolo, as the quarterback — fully recovered from a torn ACL — looks to set the San Francisco 49ers on an upward trajectory starting Sunday when they face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The 49ers suffered through a 4-12 season after losing Garoppolo three games into the season with a torn ACL. The lessons learned from competitive losses—six defeats came by eight or fewer points—are ones San Francisco looks to apply in a bid for its first winning season since going 12—4 in 2013. Garoppolo is the linchpin to make this happen, with his skill set working nicely with Kyle Shanahan’s system that puts a premium on intermediate passing.

The Niners are also hoping No. 2 overall pick Nick Bosa will be available for this game, and there were encouraging signs after the defensive end participated in practice this week for the first time in nearly a month. The younger brother of Los Angeles Chargers pass rusher Joey Bosa, Nick suffered an ankle injury early in camp and did not play any preseason games.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are also hoping Bruce Arians can finally get Jameis Winston to fulfill all of his as they look to rebound from a 5-11 record and last-place finish in the NFC South. Arians will be the third coach for Winston since the Buccaneers made him the first overall pick in the 2015 draft. While there are always flashes of brilliance—Winston has a pair of 4,000-yard seasons to his credit—they have been mitigated by throwing at least 11 interceptions each year while totaling 76 turnovers in 56 games.

How to watch the game:

Time: 4:25 p.m.

TV Channel: FOX

