Rams' Eric Weddle Takes Knee to Helmet From Christian McCaffrey

Screenshot from @ZackCoxNESN via Twitter

Eric Weddle suffered a head laceration on the play and left the game.

By Khadrice Rollins
September 08, 2019

Eric Weddle will not return to Sunday's game between the Rams and Panthers after taking a knee to the helmet from Christian McCaffrey.

Los Angeles announced Weddle suffered a head laceration on the play in question where Carolina's star running back tried to leap the two-time All-Pro safety but ended up hitting him in the helmet with his knee. 

Weddle was down on the field for a second and was bleeding profusely from his head after his helmet was taken off. He was evaluated for a concussion, according to the team.

Weddle is in his 13th NFL season and first with the Rams.

