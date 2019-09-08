Eric Weddle will not return to Sunday's game between the Rams and Panthers after taking a knee to the helmet from Christian McCaffrey.

Los Angeles announced Weddle suffered a head laceration on the play in question where Carolina's star running back tried to leap the two-time All-Pro safety but ended up hitting him in the helmet with his knee.

Weddle was down on the field for a second and was bleeding profusely from his head after his helmet was taken off. He was evaluated for a concussion, according to the team.

Eric Weddle down injured after McCaffrey made contact with the safety's head leaping over him. pic.twitter.com/a8KU7c0jt5 — Sports Gifs & Videos (@Supreme_gifs) September 8, 2019

Holy hell Eric Weddle. pic.twitter.com/gxMEZE2xRO — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) September 8, 2019

Weddle is in his 13th NFL season and first with the Rams.