How to Watch: Giants vs Cowboys:

Ezekiel Elliott got paid. Handsomely, owner Jerry Jones might add. Now the race is on to get Elliott game-ready for the Cowboys as they open their season by hosting the Giants on Sunday.

Elliott ended his months long holdout on Wednesday by signing a 6-year, $90 million extension through 2026 that included $50 million guaranteed. The extension, on top of his rookie deal, makes Elliott the highest-paid running back in the NFL after churning out 4,048 yards in 40 games over his first three seasons. The two-time Pro Bowler had not practiced with the team before Wednesday since June, but had been working out on his own in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico as negotiations between his agent and the team dragged on.

The Cowboys still have yet to extend two other key cogs of their offense: quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver Amari Cooper. Cooper, who totaled 53 catches for 725 yards and six touchdowns in nine games with the Cowboys, is in a contract year. Prescott has reportedly already turned down an extension worth $30 million per season.

The offense will also be bolstered, to a degree, by the return of 37-year-old tight end and future Hall of Famer Jason Witten, who couldn't stay off the field after spending 2018 in the broadcast booth for ESPN and Monday Night Football. Witten is fourth all-time with 1,152 catches and recorded 60 or more receptions in his last 14 seasons before stepping away in 2018.

Dallas' defense is also led by a trio of stars, including linebackers Leighton Vander Esch and Jaylon Smith and edge rusher DeMarcus Lawrence. Vander Esch and Smith combined for 259 tackles, while Lawrence registered a team-leading 10.5 sacks and has totaled 25 the last two seasons.

The Giants are continuing their rebuild under second-year head coach Pat Shurmur, but the offense will look radically different following the franchise-altering decision to deal away mercurial wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to the Browns in the prime of his career. New York got safety Jabril Peppers, a first-round pick that became defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence with the 17th overall pick and a third-round pick in the deal. Gettelman pulled another stunner on draft day in selecting Duke quarterback Daniel Jones at No. 6 to begin planning for life after 38-year-old Eli Manning.

Manning rebounded from a subpar 2017 with 4,299 passing yards and 21 touchdowns while completing a career-best 66 percent of his passes. However, Beckham's absence coupled with a receiving corps without injured Corey Coleman and suspended Golden Tate puts further strain on running back Saquon Barkley to somehow surpass an incredible rookie season.