Jason Witten Scores First Touchdown With Cowboys Since Coming Out of Retirement

Welcome back, Jason Witten.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
September 08, 2019

It didn't take long for Jason Witten to score his first touchdown since coming out of retirement.

Witten, who retired from the league last May, rejoined the Cowboys for his 16th career season in February and made his 2019 NFL debut on Sunday against the Giants. Five minutes into the second quarter, Witten hauled in his 69th-career touchdown pass, a four-yard grab from quarterback Dak Prescott to give the Cowboys a 14-7 lead.

Before Sunday's game, Witten previously played for the Cowboys for 15 years from 2003-17 and was named a Pro Bowler 11 times, the most in team history by any offensive player. The longtime Dallas tight end was a member of Monday Night Football's broadcast booth in 2018 before experiencing a change of heart and returning to the team.

Witten is ranked fourth in the NFL with 1,152 career receptions behind Jerry Rice, Tony Gonzalez and Larry Fitzgerald. His 12,448 receiving yards rank 21st in league record books, but second among tight ends behind only Gonzalez (15,127).

The Cowboys finished the 2018 season 10–6 and won a wild-card game before falling to the Rams in the NFC's divisional round.

