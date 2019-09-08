Report: Redskins Veterans Upset Over Adrian Peterson Being a Healthy Scratch

Several of Washington's veterans are reportedly unhappy with Peterson being a healthy scratch on Sunday.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
September 08, 2019

Redskins running back Adrian Peterson won't be on the field when the team takes on the Eagles to open the 2019 season on Sunday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported.

According to Rapoport and Garafolo, the Redskins have decided to deactivate Peterson ahead of Sunday's contest despite the fact that Peterson is healthy. Second-year running back Derrius Guice will be the starter.

Garafolo added that several of Washington's veterans were not happy about Peterson being made a healthy scratch, including Peterson himself.

Peterson, 34, rushed for 1,042 yards and seven touchdowns during his comeback season in 2018 and added 20 catches for 208 yards and another score through the air. The 12th-year back stepped up after the Redskins lost Guice to a torn ACL last August, carrying the team despite a slew of quarterback injuries that ultimately ended their chances of making the playoffs.

Peterson signed a two-year, $8 million deal in March that included $1.5 million guaranteed upon its signing. Peterson earned an additional $1 million guaranteed after making the 53-man roster to start the season.

Kickoff between the Redskins and Eagles is set for 1 p.m. ET.

