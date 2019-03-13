Adrian Peterson will continue wearing burgundy and gold next season after agreeing to a two-year deal with Washington, Josina Anderson of ESPN.com reports. The deal will be worth $8 million with incentives.

The four-time All-Pro running back, who turns 34 next week, will be entering his 13th NFL season in 2019 and his second in the nation's capital. Last year he rushed for 1,042 yards and seven scores.

He told Anderson, "I feel like we made some good moves to get where we are trying to go."

In 2018, Washington was in a position to win the NFC East when quarterback Alex Smith was lost for the season in a Week 11 loss after having multiple bones in his leg broken. The squad finished the season third in the division at 7-9.

Smith dealt with an infection following the surgery and as of late January, the expectation is he won't be available to play next season.

Last week, the team reportedly agreed to trade for quarterback Case Keenum.