Vernon Davis Hurdles Eagles Before Tightrope Act on Sideline for 48-Yard Touchdown

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Vernon Davis got the Redskins on the board early in Sunday's contest against the Eagles with an impressive touchdown.

By Khadrice Rollins
September 08, 2019

Vernon Davis still got it.

The 35-year-old passed Shannon Sharpe for the 6th-most touchdown receptions among tight ends with an acrobatic score against the Eagles on Sunday in Philadelphia to put the Redskins up 7-0.

On third-and-two near midfield, Case Keenum caught Davis on a bootleg and then the veteran tight end did the bulk of the work, shredding through the Philadelphia defense in impressive fashion.

With a hurdle and some slick footwork, Davis made an amazing highlight out of this 48-yard score.

Davis now has 63 career touchdowns and only trails Antonio Gates, Tony Gonzalez, Rob Gronkowski, Jimmy Graham and Jason Witten on the all-time list.

You May Like

More NFL

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message