Vernon Davis still got it.

The 35-year-old passed Shannon Sharpe for the 6th-most touchdown receptions among tight ends with an acrobatic score against the Eagles on Sunday in Philadelphia to put the Redskins up 7-0.

On third-and-two near midfield, Case Keenum caught Davis on a bootleg and then the veteran tight end did the bulk of the work, shredding through the Philadelphia defense in impressive fashion.

With a hurdle and some slick footwork, Davis made an amazing highlight out of this 48-yard score.

Davis now has 63 career touchdowns and only trails Antonio Gates, Tony Gonzalez, Rob Gronkowski, Jimmy Graham and Jason Witten on the all-time list.