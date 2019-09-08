Week 1 Injury Roundup: Nick Foles, Tyreek Hill Out With Shoulder Injuries

Jaguars starting quarterback Nick Foles among those injured early in Week 1.

By Scooby Axson
September 08, 2019

Week 1 of the NFL season has already seen a number players leave the game due to injury.

Here are some of the notable injuries we are keeping track of:

Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs (leg)

Mahomes limped off in the second quarter against the Jaguars. He was replaced in the lineup by Matt Moore. 

Nick Foles, Jaguars – Out (shoulder)

Foles was injured as he delivered a 35-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver D.J. Chark

Tyreek Hill, Chiefs - Out (shoulder)

Hill left the game after being hit by Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey. Hill had two catches for 16 yards before leaving the game.

Eric Weddle, Rams - Out (head)

Weddle suffered a gash to the back of the head against the Panthers and was being evaluated for a concussion.

Albert Wilson, Dolphins - Questionable (calf)

The wide receiver was injured in the second quarter vs. the Ravens.

Russell Gage, Falcons - Questionable (head)

The wide receiver has one catch for 13 yards vs. the Vikings.

Jonathan Allen, Redskins - Questionable (knee)

