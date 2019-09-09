Broncos vs. Raiders Live Stream: Watch Online, TV Channel, Start Time

Find out how to watch the Broncos vs. Raiders on Monday, Sept. 9.

By Jenna West
September 09, 2019

The Raiders open the 2019 season at home when they host the Broncos on Monday night.

Oakland had a busy week heading into the contest after releasing wide receiver Antonio Brown on Saturday. Brown reportedly got into an argument with general manager Mike Mayock last week over being fined for missing time during training camp. While it was rumored that the Raiders might suspend the wide receiver for his actions, coach Jon Gruden announced on Friday that Brown would play in Monday's game. In an Instagram post on Saturday, Brown requested a release from Oakland, who granted it to him hours later.

The Raiders finished last season with a 4–12 record and will look to improve this year. The team traded for Brown in a deal with the Steelers in March to help bolster their roster. Despite his impressive 686 receptions and 9,145 receiving yards over the past six seasons, his behavior off the field has provided the biggest storylines so far.

The Broncos, who went 6–10 in 2018, also made some major trades this offseason by sending journeyman Case Keenum to the Redskins. They acquired veteran quarterback Joe Flacco from the Ravens in exhange for a fourth-round 2019 draft pick. Despite leading Baltimore to seven playoff appearances and a Super Bowl XLVII win, Flacco only started nine games last year due to a hip injury. He threw 12 touchdowns with six interceptions and completed just 61.2% of his passes–his lowest since 2013–before being sidelined and replaced by rookie Lamar Jackson.

How to Watch:

Time: 10:20 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

LIve Stream: WatchESPN

You May Like

More NFL

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message