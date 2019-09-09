The Raiders open the 2019 season at home when they host the Broncos on Monday night.

Oakland had a busy week heading into the contest after releasing wide receiver Antonio Brown on Saturday. Brown reportedly got into an argument with general manager Mike Mayock last week over being fined for missing time during training camp. While it was rumored that the Raiders might suspend the wide receiver for his actions, coach Jon Gruden announced on Friday that Brown would play in Monday's game. In an Instagram post on Saturday, Brown requested a release from Oakland, who granted it to him hours later.

The Raiders finished last season with a 4–12 record and will look to improve this year. The team traded for Brown in a deal with the Steelers in March to help bolster their roster. Despite his impressive 686 receptions and 9,145 receiving yards over the past six seasons, his behavior off the field has provided the biggest storylines so far.

The Broncos, who went 6–10 in 2018, also made some major trades this offseason by sending journeyman Case Keenum to the Redskins. They acquired veteran quarterback Joe Flacco from the Ravens in exhange for a fourth-round 2019 draft pick. Despite leading Baltimore to seven playoff appearances and a Super Bowl XLVII win, Flacco only started nine games last year due to a hip injury. He threw 12 touchdowns with six interceptions and completed just 61.2% of his passes–his lowest since 2013–before being sidelined and replaced by rookie Lamar Jackson.

