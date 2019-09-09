DeSean Jackson plans to honor late rapper Nipsey Hussle, who died in a shooting in Los Angeles on March 31, by auctioning off a pair of cleats worn each week during pre-game. The proceeds will go to Hussle’s children.

In the post, Jackson shared an image of the cleats he wore before the Eagles 32–27 victory over the Redskins on Sunday, which also marked Jackson's return to Philadelphia.

The cleats paid tribute to Hussle with a portrait of his face and a "Rest in Paradise" message which quoted Hussle saying, "You've got to have faith in what you're doing and not take no for an answer."

"Every game this year Im auctioning my @nipseyhussle cleats I wear in Pre game," Jackson wrote on Instagram. "Proceeds will go to his kids Kross & Emani !! Link will be up this week. Rest in paradise bro !!"

Jackson, 32, is playing in his second stint with the Eagles after being with the team from 2008-13. He led the team in targets (10), receptions (eight), yards (154), and touchdowns with a pair of long scores on Sunday during Philadelphia's season opener.

The three-time Pro Bowler has also played for the Redskins and the Buccaneers.