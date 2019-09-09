Monday Night Football kicks off this week with the Houston Texans traveling to New Orleans to take on Drew Brees and the Saints at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Perhaps no team is more ready to open the 2019 season than the Saints, who'll be playing in their first meaningful game since last year's crushing loss in the NFC title game against the Rams. New Orleans will be looking to dispel any notions of a championship loss hangover, relying on Alvin Kamara, Ted Ginn Jr. and newly acquired Jared Cook alongside 40-year-old Brees.

Monday will mark the first time a new-look Houston team takes the field without 2014 top overall pick Jadeveon Clowney, whom the Texans traded to Seattle last week. The Texans also acquired left tackle Laremy Tunsil and former Saints receiver Kenny Stills in a trade with Miami last weekend, and both will be looking to make an impact with their new team early.

Here's how to watch the game:

Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Live stream: You can stream the game live on WatchESPN.