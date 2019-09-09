Texans vs. Saints Live Stream: How to Watch MNF Online, TV Channel, Time

Find out how to watch the Texans open the season against the Saints on Monday Night Football.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
September 09, 2019

Monday Night Football kicks off this week with the Houston Texans traveling to New Orleans to take on Drew Brees and the Saints at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Perhaps no team is more ready to open the 2019 season than the Saints, who'll be playing in their first meaningful game since last year's crushing loss in the NFC title game against the Rams. New Orleans will be looking to dispel any notions of a championship loss hangover, relying on Alvin Kamara, Ted Ginn Jr. and newly acquired Jared Cook alongside 40-year-old Brees.

Monday will mark the first time a new-look Houston team takes the field without 2014 top overall pick Jadeveon Clowney, whom the Texans traded to Seattle last week. The Texans also acquired left tackle Laremy Tunsil and former Saints receiver Kenny Stills in a trade with Miami last weekend, and both will be looking to make an impact with their new team early.

Here's how to watch the game:

Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Live stream: You can stream the game live on WatchESPN.

You May Like

More NFL

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message