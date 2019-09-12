Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. said Thursday that Jets defensive coordinator Gregg Williams coaches "dirty plays and cheap shots."

Beckham says Williams, who used to coach the Browns, instructs his team to play that way. He says current Cleveland teammates told him that Williams' strategy was to "take me out of the game."

According to Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot, Beckham also said Williams was responsible for a life changing hit during the 2017 preseason when the receiver was hurt on a low hit by Cleveland’s Briean Boddy-Calhoun. Beckham walked off with a limp but suffered a high ankle sprain. He later broke his ankle during Week 5 and missed the rest of the season.

Beckham also blamed his torn quad muscles from last year on the 2017 hit.

#Browns Odell Beckham says that dirty hit coached by Gregg Williams changed his life forever pic.twitter.com/CIrWLDQN8f — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) September 12, 2019

The two will face off when the Jets play the Browns on Monday.