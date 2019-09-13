Giants' Sterling Shepard Out vs. Bills with Concussion

Giants wider receiver Sterling Shepard has been ruled out for Sunday's home opener against the Bills with a concussion, the team announced Friday. Wideout Cody Latimer also is questionable with a calf injury.

Shepard went down in the first quarter of New York's Week 1 trip to Dallas after making a block. The Giants left him in the game and coach Pat Shurmur said after the 35–17 loss that he "didn't know" if Shepard had sustained a concussion on the play.

The 26-year-old receiver made six receptions for 42 yards against the Cowboys, good for third on the team behind Latimer and tight end Evan Engram.

Shepard was taken by the Giants in the second round of the 2016 NFL draft.

The healthy wide receivers who remain on the Giants’ active roster are Bennie Fowler, Russell Shepard, the recently re-signed T.J. Jones, Cody Core, and potentially Latimer. Golden Tate remains suspended through Week 4 for PEDs.

Kickoff against Buffalo is set for 1 p.m. ET.