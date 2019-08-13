Giants wide receiver Golden Tate lost his appeal and is suspended four games for violating the NFL’s Performance Enhancing Substance Policy, the team announced Tuesday.

Tate will be able to return to the Giants active roster on Sept. 30 after the team's Week 4 game against Washington. He's eligible for all preseason games and practices.

Tate released a statement on Twitter when he was first suspended, attributing the failed test to a treatment prescribed during the offseason for fertility planning. The 30-year-old receiver said he "immediately discontinued use" and reported the situation before the failed test was confirmed.

Tate, who is entering his 10th NFL season, has previously played for the Seahawks, Lions and Eagles. He finished the 2018 season in Philadelphia after the Lions traded him to the Eagles in October. He ended the year with 74 receptions for 795 yards and four touchdowns.

Tate was signed by the Giants a day after they traded star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to the Browns.

The Giants open their season against the Cowboys on Sept. 8.