Saquon Barkley Gives Giants Tickets to Fan Denied Autograph by DeMarcus Lawrence

11-year-old Kamil Bautista was wearing a Saquon Barkley jersey when he was denied an autograph by Cowboys' defensive lineman DeMarcus Lawrence.

By Michael Shapiro
September 14, 2019

Giants fan Kamil Bautista was denied an autograph by Cowboys' defensive lineman DeMarcus Lawrence on Sept. 8, with Lawrence citing the 11-year-old's Saquon Barkley jersey as the reason for his refusal. 

We can debate the fairness of Lawrence's decision, but the denial has now clearly worked out for Bautista.

Barkley reportedly reached out to Bautista's family this week, inviting them to the Giants matchup with the Jets in November, according to TMZ

"We're told Barkley is flying them out and will give them a meet-and-greet experience as well as VIP treatment at MetLife Stadium," TMZ wrote on Friday.

Perhaps Barkley and Giants can snag a win over the Jets when the Bautista's come to town. New York was torched by the Cowboys in Week 1, losing 35-17 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Barkley was spectacular nonetheless, rushing for 120 yards on just 11 carries. 

 

You May Like

More NFL

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message