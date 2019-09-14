Giants fan Kamil Bautista was denied an autograph by Cowboys' defensive lineman DeMarcus Lawrence on Sept. 8, with Lawrence citing the 11-year-old's Saquon Barkley jersey as the reason for his refusal.

We can debate the fairness of Lawrence's decision, but the denial has now clearly worked out for Bautista.

Barkley reportedly reached out to Bautista's family this week, inviting them to the Giants matchup with the Jets in November, according to TMZ.

"We're told Barkley is flying them out and will give them a meet-and-greet experience as well as VIP treatment at MetLife Stadium," TMZ wrote on Friday.

Perhaps Barkley and Giants can snag a win over the Jets when the Bautista's come to town. New York was torched by the Cowboys in Week 1, losing 35-17 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Barkley was spectacular nonetheless, rushing for 120 yards on just 11 carries.