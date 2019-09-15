Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald is questionable to return to Sunday's Saints game with a back injury, the team announced.

Donald left the game in the second quarter on a Saints' field goal drive. He went to the locker room.

This is the play where #Saints QB Drew Brees got injured.pic.twitter.com/GyQcKC0EAW — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 15, 2019

The Saints had already lost quarterback Drew Brees to a hand injury. Donald contributed to Brees' injury after hitting him in his throwing hand during a pass rush.

Teddy Bridgewater replaced Brees.