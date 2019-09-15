Mason Rudolph was under center for the Steelers to start the second half in Sunday's contest against the Seahawks.

Starter Ben Roethlisberger has been ruled questionable to return to the game due to a right elbow injury. Roethlisberger went to the locker room late in the first half, but then returned to the sideline fairly quickly.

Roethlisberger is 8-for-15 for 75 yards and had helped Pittsburgh build a 10-7 lead going into halftime.

Rudolph, who was drafted by the Steelers in the third round of 2018, had never seen action in the regular season prior to Sunday.