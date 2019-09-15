49ers offensive tackle Joe Staley broke his fibula in Sunday's 41-17 win over the Bengals and is expected to be out eight weeks, reports ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Staley was carted off the field at the end of the third quarter after injuring his left leg on a run play. He was pulling left on a 6-yard Raheem Mostert run and tripped before immediately grabbing his leg.

The 35-year-old limped off the field and was then carted off. Rookie Justin Skule went in for Staley.

The 49ers (2-0) next play the Steelers on Sept. 22.