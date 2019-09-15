Antonio Brown has been traded, cut, re-signed and yet to play a down this season, but the controversial wide receiver continues to be in the spotlight heading into the New England Patriots matchup against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday in South Florida.

Any chance the Patriots had of simply integrating the mercurial wideout into their offense after he forced his release from the Oakland Raiders and signed with the reigning Super Bowl champions last weekend went by the wayside with Wednesday’s report he is facing a federal civil lawsuit filed by a woman claiming to be Brown’s former trainer.

Britney Taylor accused Brown of sexual assault on three separate occasions in 2017 and 2018. In a statement, Taylor said she would cooperate with the NFL and other agencies, while Brown released a statement through his attorney claiming the relationship he had with Taylor was consensual. Brown’s lawyer also noted Brown may file a countersuit.

The league has yet to release an official comment on the situation, though the Patriots did release a statement saying the NFL would launch an investigation. Patriots coach Bill Belichick had not said publicly before the news broke whether Brown would play in this game, but he tersely deflected questions about the situation Wednesday before noting the team is “taking it one day at a time, just like we always do.”

On the field, the status quo remains for the Super Bowl champions as they raised their sixth championship banner and flattened the Pittsburgh Steelers 33-3. An offense that had question marks following the retirement of tight end Rob Gronkowski sure appeared to have plenty of answers even without Brown, as Tom Brady threw for 341 yards and three touchdowns.

Miami, meanwhile, is coming off the worst Week 1 performance of any team in the NFL after being pounded 59-10 at home by the Baltimore Ravens. It was the largest loss in franchise history, as were the 649 total yards rolled up by the Ravens.

