The marquee matchup of Week 2 is a rematch of last season’s NFC championship game, with the New Orleans Saints looking for a measure of revenge against the Los Angeles Rams following an egregious no-call that helped give the Rams a spot in the Super Bowl and forced a change in the rule book.

The Saints' NFC championship loss ramped up the urgency for the 40-year-old Brees and the Saints to get back to the Super Bowl for a second Lombardi trophy to go with the one he won almost a decade ago. Brees showed there is still plenty of life in that arm in Monday night’s wild 30-28 win over Houston, moving the Saints 35 yards in the final 37 seconds to set up Wil Lutz’s game-winning 58-yard field goal as time expired. Brees finished with 370 yards and a pair of touchdown passes, moving closer to taking another all-time NFL mark from Peyton Manning as he enters this contest with 522 scoring tosses. He is almost certain to pass the 75,000-yard threshold in this game, needing 193 to reach that milestone, but the bigger prize is an early season foothold in the conference standings with the head-to-head tiebreaker that could determine who has a bye into the divisional round.

Todd Gurley looked pain-free in accumulating 97 yards on just 14 carries of Los Angeles’, 30-27, win at Carolina last Sunday. Gurley, who battled a knee injury late last season that limited his effectiveness throughout the postseason, appeared in 70 percent of the team’s 77 offensive snaps and had 89 of his yards in the second half. Goff took what the Panthers gave him against an alignment with six defensive backs as he completed 23 of 39 passes for just 186 yards and a touchdown and an interception. When Gurley wasn’t getting the ball, Malcolm Brown was, and he contributed 53 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 11 carries.

The Rams defense has some issues to address after Christian McCaffrey rolled up 128 rushing yards on just 19 carries as nose tackle Sebastien Joseph-Day was not able to occupy blockers like the departed Ndumakong Suh did last season. Dante Fowler did record two of Los Angeles’ three sacks, with free agent acquisition and veteran linebacker Clay Matthews getting the other in his Rams debut.

Brees and the Saints won a 45-35 shootout with the Rams in the regular season, outdueling Goff as the pair combined for 737 passing yards and seven TD passes. Thomas had 12 catches for a career-high 211 yards, including a 72-yard scoring reception with 3:52 left to seal the win.

How to watch the game:

When: Sunday, Sept. 15

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Stream: You can watch the game on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.