Some new looks paid immediate dividends for both the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings, and the NFC North rivals look to gain early sole possession of first place in the division in a Week 2 showdown at Lambeau Field on Sunday.

It was a mild surprise that the Packers upended the Bears, 10-3, in Chicago on Sept. 5 to kickoff the 100th season of NFL football, but the shock was the method in which Green Bay did it -- with a stifling defense that flustered Mitch Trubisky all game. The stellar play of Green Bay’s defense allowed Aaron Rodgers and the offense to skate on a subpar performance and avoid another week of inquiries regarding the relationship between the star quarterback and first-year coach Matt LaFleur. Rodgers had an off day by his standards, completing 18 of 30 passes for 203 yards and a touchdown and was also sacked five times.

While Green Bay’s offense looked to be a work in progress, Minnesota’s run-first approach yielded huge dividends as the Vikings walloped Atlanta, 28-12, in a game that was not as close as the final score would indicate. Dalvin Cook again showed how valuable he is when healthy, rolling up 111 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 21 carries, as Minnesota rushed the ball 38 times for 172 yards in a new scheme under offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski. The success of the ground game let Kirk Cousins efficiently manage the offense, as he threw just 10 passes and completed eight of them for 98 yards and a touchdown. Two of the eight completions covered 54 yards, including a 23-yard scoring strike to Adam Thielen.

Minnesota is unbeaten in the last four games between the teams, which includes a 29-29 tie in last year’s contest at Lambeau Field. Cousins threw for 425 yards in that game and rallied the Vikings from a 13-point fourth-quarter deficit with three touchdown passes in the final 14:17 of regulation.

How to watch the game:

When: Sunday, Sept. 15

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

