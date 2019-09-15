Booth Reverses Vikings Touchdown vs. Packers for Offensive Pass Interference

Stefon Diggs's score was taken off the board after a booth review determined he had committed offensive pass interference.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
September 15, 2019

For the first time this season, the NFL's new pass interference review rule has taken a touchdown off the board.

The Minnesota Vikings had a touchdown call negated on Sunday against the Packers after the booth called for a review with under two minutes left to play in the half. Stefon Diggs caught a 15-yard pass in the endzone to cut the Packers' lead to 21–17 before replay determined Diggs had committed offensive pass interference, wiping away the points. Minnesota failed to score before the half, settling for a field goal to make it 21–10.

Approved in March, the new pass interference review rule proposal allows for offensive and defensive pass interference calls and non-calls to be subject to review. Coaches can now challenge the penalties in the first 28 minutes of each half, with the final two minutes subject to booth review, according to Rule 15, Section 3, Article 10 of the NFL Football Operations rule book.

The replay official only stops the game when there is "clear and obvious visual evidence" that a pass interference penalty may or may not have occurred. 

The major change to the rules stems from a blatant missed call in the NFC championship game that came with under two minutes left in the game.

