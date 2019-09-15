Week 2 of the NFL season has already seen a number players leave the game due to injury.

Here are some of the notable injuries we are keeping track of:

Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers - (below)

Roethlisberger headed to the locker room at the two minute in the second quarter.

David Johnson, Cardinals - (wrist)

Johnson was injured in the first quarter against the Ravens and returned to the game in the second.

James Conner, Steelers - Questionable (knee)

Conner had 33 yards on 11 carries vs. Seahawks before injury,

Pierre Desir, Colts - Out (knee)

The Colts cornerback was downgraded after suffering injury against the Titans.

Isaiah Wynn, Patriots - Out (foot)

Wynn left Sunday's game against the Dolphins with a foot injury.

Cody Latimer, Giants - Out (head)

Latimer was diagnosed with a concussion after making a catch in the 4th quarter vs. Bills.

Joe Staley, 49ers - Out (leg)

Staley was declared out after a lower leg injury.