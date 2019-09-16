Saints quarterback Drew Brees is expected to undergo surgery on the torn ligament in his throwing thumb as early as Monday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported.

According to Schefter, Brees is expected to miss approximately six weeks following the procedure. Should the Saints decide to place him on injured reserve, Brees would not be eligible to practice for six weeks and would miss eight games. New Orleans can also choose not to place him on injured reserve, instead of bringing him back when he is ready.

Brees suffered the injury during Sunday's 27–9 loss to the Rams, leaving the game in the first quarter after colliding hands with Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald. He had 38 yards passing and one interception before getting injured.

The 40-year-old longtime Saint visited a hand specialist immediately after the game and had concerns that the injury was "significant."

Teddy Bridgewater will start in Brees's absence. The backup quarterback went 17-of-30 for 165 yards and was sacked twice against the Rams.

The Saints face the Seahawks next Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.