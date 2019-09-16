Odell Beckham Jr. returns to the New York City area on Monday with the Browns to take on the Jets in Week 2 of Monday Night Football.

Cleveland opened the season a disappointing 0–1 after being dominated by the Titans en route to a 43–13 home loss in Week 1. Baker Mayfield threw three interceptions in the final 15 minutes and finished the game with 285 yards and one touchdown. Nick Chubb led the charge on the ground, rushing for 75 yards on 17 carries.

The Jets enter Monday night's matchup coming off of a loss of their own. After building a 16–0 lead in the third quarter, New York ell 17–16 at home to the Buffalo Bills. The Jets defense had some bright spots, however, forcing four turnovers and scoring twice. Le'Veon Bell racked up 92 yards from scrimmage and scored a receiving touchdown in his Jets debut and will likely need to do the same on Monday. Trevor Siemian will start for the Jets at quarterback after Sam Darnold was ruled out with mono last week.

Here's how to watch the game:

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Live stream: You can stream the game live on WatchESPN.