J.J. Watt did not hold back while discussing missed holding calls in the Texans' 13-12 win over the Jaguars Sunday.

After the game, Watt spoke with reporters and explained that an official talked with him during the game and admitted to seeing Watt get held on a play but not throwing a flag.

"There were a couple of holding calls out there, that it's just, it's every week," Watt said. "The ref literally admitted to me that guy held me on one play, and he didn't throw the flag. I don't know what I'm supposed to do with that. When after a play, I look over at the ref and he says, 'Yes, I saw him hold you, but I didn't throw the flag.'"

Jacksonville was called for three offensive holding penalties during the contest. Watt added that he's been told by officials previously that they missed a call that should have gone in his favor, but "this is one of the most blatant ones."

"I'm also very confused," Watt said when a reporter said they were confused by the situation he was describing. "I don't know what to do there. I mean, it's just part of the game. It's something I've dealt with for a long time. But, I literally looked over at him and he said, 'I know, I saw it.'"

Watt, who had two tackles and a fumble recovery in the game, also noted that he will probably get fined for his comments.

The Texans are now 1-1 following the win and will travel to take on the Chargers in Week 3.