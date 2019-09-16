Antonio Brown allegedly hired a chef to cater a dinner party during Pro Bowl week and then refused to pay him for his services, The MMQB's Robert Klemko reports.

Chef Stefano Tedeschi also told The MMQB that he heard Brown using the word "cracker" during the party. Brown, now with the Patriots, reportedly used the word during an altercation with Raiders GM Mike Mayock before he was released earlier this month.

In February 2019, the wide receiver hired chef Stefano Tedeschi to cook for him and his entourage during the Pro Bowl week in Orlando. Tedeshi told Brown that he charges his clients by the person and 50 people were expected to be in attendance. According to The MMQB, Brown replied, "I’m not worried about money. That’s not an issue, you know that."

While the staff at Brown's rented mansion performed their duties, Tedeschi overheard Brown saying “Get those m-----f---ing crackers out of here" and referring to women in attendance as women as “f---ing b-----s.”

Tedeschi also says that there were several players smoking marijuana while Brown’s children were present.

The next day, Brown found a severed salmon head in the freezer that Tedeschi was saving to use in a soup. Brown took the fish was a threat used by the mafia and subsequently refused to pay the $38,521.20 owed to Tedeschi.

"I did not want to file a lawsuit,” Tedeschi told Klemko. “You’re a chef suing a celebrity—that doesn’t look good on me. Other people are going to doubt me now because of this. I tried every olive branch. I offered to come down and cook for him for free in South Florida after I get paid. Nothing."

Klemko's story details several instances of unpaid debts beyond what he allegedly owes to Tedeschi. Klemko also reports that a second woman has accused Brown of sexual misconduct.

Within hours of Brown's release, the Patriots signed the wide receiver to a one-year, $10 million deal. He played in Sunday's 43–0 win over the Miami Dolphins and finished with 56 yards receiving and one touchdown. Last week, Brown was accused of sexually assaulting his former trainer in a civil lawsuit. Brown has denied all allegations.

The Patriots will host the Jets on Sunday.