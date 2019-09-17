Injuries were the headline this week. We see them every week, every year, but we saw more than a normal helping in Week 2. So the story in Week 3 is how to replace them.

Whether you have a QB out for the season, a wide receiver out for an undetermined amount of time or a running back hitting the MRI machine this week, we all have to move forward with our rosters.

So, Mason Rudolph or Teddy Bridgewater? If you’re stuck having to choose between the injury replacements for future Hall of Famers Ben Roethlisberger and Drew Brees, at least one of our writers is picking Mason Rudolph. But there are other options available on the wire too.

Whatever holes your team has, we’re here to help.

Links:

• Adam Ronis’s Full Week 3 Waiver Wire. Time to pick up Andy Dalton, Raheem Mostert, Chris Thompson and others.

• Frankie Taddeo’s Week 3 Droppables lists eight guys you don’t have to feel bad about cutting ties with. Mitchell Trubisky, Jordan Howard and Dion Lewis all make the list.

• Bill Enright’s Week 3 Injury Report takes a deeper look at all the injuries around the league, and how they affect the larger fantasy world. Not just Brees and Roethlisberger, but Alshon Jeffery, LeSean McCoy and everyone else.

• Dr. Roto’s Week 2 Superlatives! Biggest Touchdown Vulture, Surprise, Bust, position awards and more.

Ask Cramer:

This season we are proud to introduce Bull Market Fantasy, a collaboration between SI Fantasy and TheStreet, where Wall Street legend Jim Cramer will show how his expertise in the stock market can translate to the world of fantasy football.

Every Tuesday and Thursday, you can watch Jim and his team of experts on their live show. This week they tackled all the injury news and discussed how to move forward.