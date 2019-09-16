As we know, many fantasy owners become attached to players they draft. This can often lead to holding on to players when they belong on the waiver wire. The players fantasy owners invest in during the summer can become difficult to cut ties with, especially after just one week of NFL action.

It’s been proven that the most successful fantasy players understand that the foresight to move on is pivotal to winning fantasy championships. Don’t overreact to one week of an individual player’s performance, but at the same time, don’t hold onto someone just because you were the one who drafted him. Nevertheless, here are several players I would be comfortable parting ways with if better options are obtainable via the waiver wire.

Quarterbacks

Derek Carr, Oakland Raiders

Carr can simply not be trusted in starting lineups or outside of two-QB leagues. It’s simply time to move on for his fantasy owners. Carr is currently the QB23 and has failed to throw multiple touchdowns in either of his two games to start the 2019 season. Carr does not get fantasy owners any points with his legs and the expectations that were so high in the offseason with the addition of WR Antonio Brown are now a thing of the past. The Raiders’ signal-caller has brutal matchups in two of the next three games, facing the Vikings on the road this week and the Bears at home in Week 5.

Mitchell Trubisky, Chicago Bears

Trubisky has been awful in fantasy through the first two weeks of the season with zero touchdowns to his credit. With an average of seven fantasy points per week, it’s simply time to cut bait with a quarterback who is likely just taking up a valuable roster spot. The schedule will not be doing Trubisky any favors either, with games against the Vikings, Saints, Eagles and Rams. Yikes. I would rather take a chance with Mason Rudolph or Teddy Bridgewater as my QB2. At least those players have some upside and play in much more profound offenses.

QB Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh Steelers

It was learned Monday that Roethlisberger will have season-ending elbow surgery and will be lost for the season. Owners can safely drop Big Ben from all rosters.

Running Backs

Dion Lewis, Tennessee Titans

It appears the days of Lewis being a serviceable flex start in PPR formats are a thing of the past in fantasy football. Lewis was out-touched 17-4 by Derrick Henry on Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts. Through two weeks, Lewis has 6.7 points in PPR leagues and that simply is not productive enough to even be worthy of a back-end roster spot. Last season, we saw a near-even split between Lewis and Henry, but those days are over. Barring an injury to Henry, Lewis should be on your waiver wire.

Jordan Howard, Philadelphia Eagles

Caught up in a backfield committee approach with Miles Sanders and Darren Sproles, it looks like Howard is not worthy of a roster spot in fantasy football. Howard offers very little value in PPR leagues and is entirely touchdown-dependent for the Eagles in 2019. The former Chicago Bears stud has not found paydirt in either game to start the season and has a paltry 11.1 PPR points combined in favorable matchups with the Washington Redskins and Atlanta Falcons. In addition to the evidence above, it’s hard to advise keeping a player who will not even be in the flex discussion Weeks 6-9 with road games against the Vikings, Cowboys, Bills and a home tilt with the Bears. Bad player, bad schedule. Cut him loose.

Wide Receiver

Donte Moncrief, Pittsburgh Steelers

Moncrief has been an absolute disaster to start the fantasy season in 2019. He has more drops (five) than receptions (three) through two games and he belongs on every waiver wire immediately. Moncrief put up the dreaded goose egg in Week 2 against Seattle, and there is now talk he is in danger of being released by the Steelers. It’s a tough pill to swallow for fantasy owners who invested mid-round draft capital on a player many were expecting big things from.

Dante Pettis, San Francisco 49ers

Many projections had Pettis being the 49ers' WR1 heading into the season, but two games into the year it appears Pettis is behind both WRs Deebo Samuel and Marquise Goodwin. Pettis has just one catch for seven yards through two games. With Samuel emerging, it’s time to cut bait with the second-year pro out of Washington. Plus, Trent Taylor is close to returning and tight end George Kittle will be featured on a weekly basis. It is not too early to label Pettis a fantasy bust and move on.

Tight End

Trey Burton, Chicago Bears

Burton saw his first action of the season in Week 2 against the Denver Broncos after coming back from offseason groin surgery. He was on the field for 43% of the offensive snaps. However, Burton only managed two receptions for five yards and with the apparent regression of Trubisky, it’s hard to trust Burton as a viable fantasy option. Adam Shaheen out-targeted (3) and outproduced (three receptions for 24 yards) Burton. If Burton is on your roster, it’s time to search for better alternatives at fantasy football’s weakest position. Target Seattle’s Will Dissly or the Rams’ Gerald Everett, each of whom offer greater upside and are worth speculation adds over Burton.

