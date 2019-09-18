Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey will play in Jacksonville's Thursday night game against the Titans, head coach Doug Marrone announced on Wednesday.

The decision comes after Ramsey's agent, David Mulugheta, requested a trade for his client this week. Jacksonville is asking for at least one first-round pick in return for Ramsey but reportedly wants more than that in return.

Ramsey's request reportedly stems from his frustration with how he’s being used and came one day after his heated sideline confrontation with Marrone during Jacksonville's 13–12 loss to Houston.

The Pro Bowl corner was visibly unhappy with Marrone early in the first quarter of Sunday's loss. After kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn hit a 39-yard field goal with 1:54 left in the first quarter, Ramsey walked off the field frustrated and started yelling at multiple people on the Jaguars sideline, including Marrone. Marrone walked over to Ramsey to try and talk, but tensions quickly escalated and he was pulled away by safety Ronnie Harrison.