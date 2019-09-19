Fantasy Football: O.J. Howard Is a Must-Start in Week 3

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Quickly

  • Despite the slow start through two weeks, one of our fantasy analysts is very high on O.J. Howard for Week 3.
By SI Fantasy Staff
September 19, 2019
It has certainly not been a great start to the season for Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end O.J. Howard. After catching four passes for only 32 yards and a fumble in Week 1 against the 49ers, Howard put up a giant goose egg in Week 2 on national TV against the Panthers. However, his and his fantasy owners’ fortunes should turn around this week. 
 
We’re not afraid to be bold here at SI Fantasy and FullTime Fantasy. Winning is all that matters, so don’t follow the herd of fantasy players who are benching or dropping Howard this week. You need to zig when they zag. 
 
FullTime is projecting Howard as the No. 1 TE for Week 3 in standard formats and No. 2 TE in PPR formats. Their rankings are powered by RDA (Rainman Data Analytics) from Shawn Childs, a man with more than $300K in lifetime career earnings in high-stakes contests against the top players in the fantasy world. If he’s recommending Howard, you need to pay attention.
 
Visit FullTime Fantasy to check out all of Childs’s rankings and customize your own personal set of rankings based on your league’s unique scoring system. You can also use promo code RDA19 for 25% off of your first month.

