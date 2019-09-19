Fantasy Football: O.J. Howard Is a Must-Start in Week 3

It has certainly not been a great start to the season for Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end O.J. Howard. After catching four passes for only 32 yards and a fumble in Week 1 against the 49ers, Howard put up a giant goose egg in Week 2 on national TV against the Panthers. However, his and his fantasy owners’ fortunes should turn around this week.

We’re not afraid to be bold here at SI Fantasy and FullTime Fantasy. Winning is all that matters, so don’t follow the herd of fantasy players who are benching or dropping Howard this week. You need to zig when they zag.

FullTime is projecting Howard as the No. 1 TE for Week 3 in standard formats and No. 2 TE in PPR formats. Their rankings are powered by RDA (Rainman Data Analytics) from Shawn Childs, a man with more than $300K in lifetime career earnings in high-stakes contests against the top players in the fantasy world. If he’s recommending Howard, you need to pay attention.