Suspects Penalized for Stealing Life-Sized Cutout of Patrick Mahomes, Crashing Car

A man and woman grabbed the cutout at a McDonald’s restaurant, ran out the door and sped away.

By Associated Press
September 19, 2019

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Two suspects are being penalized after they allegedly stole a life-sized cutout of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, then crashed their getaway car.

Lawrence police spokesman Patrick Compton says a man and woman grabbed the cutout at a McDonald’s restaurant Monday, ran out the door, then jumped into a car and sped away.

Officers investigating a nearby two-car accident saw the cutout in one of the vehicles. Compton said the vehicle also matched the description of the car that drove away from the McDonald’s.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports the two were issued notices to appear for theft and were cited in the accident. One person was treated for minor injuries.

The cutout of the popular Chiefs quarterback wasn’t damaged and is back on display at the McDonald’s.

