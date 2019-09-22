The Cowboys, who are bidding for their first 3-0 start since 2008, have rolled up 66 points and 968 yards in cruising past NFC East foes New York and Washington. Dak Prescott, whose impending contract extension seems to be growing in value with each win, completed 26 of 30 passes for 269 yards and three touchdowns in last Sunday’s, 31-21, victory over the Redskins.

Dallas has a well-balanced passing game, but it was operating at peak efficiency in part due to Gallup, who tore out of the blocks with 13 catches for 226 yards as Prescott’s second option to Amari Cooper. Gallup, though, will miss at least the next two games after undergoing surgery to trim his meniscus, leaving a void the Cowboys must fill.

Ezekiel Elliott, who was conservatively integrated into the offense in Week 1 after signing his $90 million contract extension, looked no worse for the wear with his increased workload against Washington, totaling 111 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries. Prescott contributed 69 rushing yards, highlighted by a 42-yard scamper, as Dallas has piled up 302 rushing yards in the first two games.

The Cowboys defense also made strides of improvement in Week 2, limiting the Redskins to 47 rushing yards and 255 overall after giving up 470 to the Giants.

In stark contrast to the Cowboys, speculation has already begun whether the Dolphins will go 0-16 this season. Miami has been outscored 102-10 in the first two games after being pummeled, 43-0, at home by New England last weekend.

The Dolphins finished with 184 yards and committed four turnovers, with two of Ryan Fitzpatrick’s three interceptions returned for touchdowns in the fourth quarter. The 102 points allowed is tied for the most in NFL history through the first two games.

In addition to the on-field struggles, the stockpiling of draft picks in their wholesale rebuild continued Tuesday when the Dolphins dealt safety Minkah Fitzpatrick -- the 11th overall selection in 2018 -- to the Pittsburgh Steelers for a first-round draft pick in 2020. The deal gives Miami nine first and second-round picks in 2020 and 2021, including three first-rounders in 2020.

Yet those will do little to reverse the current on-field fortunes of the Dolphins, who will be hard-pressed to avoid their first 0-3 start since losing their first seven games in 2011. Fitzpatrick has given way to Josh Rosen in both games, and first-year coach Brian Flores was considering making a switch to the 2018 No. 1 overall pick to shake up an offense that has totaled 384 yards and seven turnovers through two games.

How to watch the game:

When: Sunday, Sept. 22

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Stream: You can watch the game on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.