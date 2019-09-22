The future starts now for the Giants, who are giving rookie quarterback Daniel Jones his first start Sunday against the Buccaneers. The Giants are looking to avoid their second 0–3 start in three seasons.

How to Watch:

When: Sunday, Sept. 22

Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

Jones was not expected to be a viable candidate to start until, at the earliest, later in the season for New York, which has opened 2019 with losses to Dallas and Buffalo. However, coach Pat Shurmur made the switch to Jones, the sixth overall pick in the draft, over two-time Super Bowl winner and 14-year veteran Eli Manning after a 28–14 defeat at home to the Bills in which the Giants struggled to consistently move the ball.

It will not be the first live action for Jones, who played the final possession of the Giants' season-opening, 35–17, loss at Dallas. He completed his first three NFL passes and was 3-of-4 for 17 yards before fumbling on a scramble in the waning minutes.

The switch to Jones gives Shurmur the chance to have his young quarterback and second-year running back Saquon Barkley develop chemistry as the focal points of New York's offense going forward. Barkley has rushed for at least 100 yards in both games after finishing with 107 vs. Buffalo and added another 28 receiving.

Bruce Arians notched his first victory since returning to the sideline on Sept. 12 when the Buccaneers held off the Carolina Panthers, 20–14, during Week 2. Jameis Winston threw for 208 yards and a touchdown, while Peyton Barber added 82 rushing yards and a score in a disjointed game interrupted by severe weather. The key to the victory was Winston avoiding costly turnovers, something he failed to do in Week 1 when he had a pair of picks returned for touchdowns.

Tampa Bay's defense did well to contain Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey, limiting him to 37 rushing yards on 16 carries and 53 total yards from scrimmage. Slowing down Barkley–who has a similar skill set, while arguably more explosive–will be a challenge for the Buccaneers after he ran for 142 yards and two touchdowns in New York's, 38-35, victory in Week 11 last season.

Winston came off the bench in that game, replacing an ineffective Ryan Fitzpatrick, and completed 12 of 16 passes for 199 yards and two touchdwons with an interception.