A pair of potent passing attacks take center stage in the City of Brotherly Love on Sunday when the Philadelphia Eagles look to bounce back from a loss against a Detroit Lions team attempting to stay unbeaten through the first three games for the first time in eight years.

How to watch the game:

When: Sunday, Sept. 22

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

The Eagles had a chance to escape Atlanta with a victory Sunday night, but were on the short end of a 24-20 scoreline to the Falcons. Carson Wentz threw a touchdown pass and ran for another that gave Philadelphia a 20-17 lead with 3:13 to play after his two-point conversion pass to Zach Ertz, but the defense could not protect the advantage.

Wentz threw for 231 yards, but was also intercepted twice in a game during which he lost starting receivers Alshon Jeffery, DeSean Jackson, Nelson Agholor and second tight end Dallas Goedert at various points due to injury. Wentz himself missed six plays in the second quarter due to concussion protocol, but returned right before halftime. Though many expected the Lions to have a more balanced offensive attack with the arrival of offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell. Quarterback Matthew Stafford has thrown for 630 yards and five scores in helping Detroit start 1-0-1 after holding off the Los Angeles Chargers, 13-10, last Sunday in its home opener.

Stafford’s 31-yard touchdown pass to Kenny Golladay with 7:21 to play gave the Lions the lead for good, and Darius Slay preserved the advantage by picking off Philip Rivers in the end zone with 1:10 to play. Gollday, who got extensive time as the No. 1 receiver after Marvin Jones was lost for the season with a knee injury, totaled eight catches for 117 yards.

Detroit has a true No. 1 running back in Kerryon Johnson, who did have a 36-yard scoring catch vs. Chargers, but has 90 rushing yards and no carry longer than nine yards. The Lions have given up more rushing yards (249) than gained (210) despite 12 more carries from their running backs.

This is the first meeting between the teams since Stafford rallied the Lions past Philadelphia, 24-23, in Wentz’s rookie season in 2016. Wentz rallied the Eagles from a 14-point second quarter deficit to take a 23-21 lead with 6:40 left, but Slay forced a fumble that led to a go-ahead field goal by Matt Prater with 1:28 to play and then sealed the victory by picking off Wentz.