Pete Carroll Coaches Game With Stitched-Up Nose After Being Hit by Football

Carroll was drilled in the face by a football during pregame warmups.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
September 22, 2019

The Seahawks' Pete Carroll coached against the Saints despite suffering an early pregame injury of his own.

Just before the start of the contest, Carroll reportedly got hit by a ball in the face, leading to his injury.

Carroll went to the locker room for stitches but promptly returned to the sideline for the start of the game.

A camera placed near the incident shows Seahawks rookie linebacker Cody Barton throwing the ball to an assistant coach before Carroll ran in the way.

Carroll's Seahawks entered the game 2–0 on the season. Caroll is 100–60–1 since taking over in 2010 and has one Super Bowl win. 

