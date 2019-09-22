Uni Watch's Best and Worst Looks From Week 3 in the NFL

Daniel Shirey/Getty Images

Quickly

  • Which two teams produced the best-looking uniform combination during the Week 3 slate of games?
By Paul Lukas
September 22, 2019

Welcome to Week 3 of Uni Watch's Best and Worst, as we single out the best eye candy and worst eyesore from this week's NFL action. We rate the games primarily on the uniforms, but other things can also factor in, including the turf, the stadium, the weather and so on.

Without further ado, here are the picks for Week 3:

Best-looking game of Week 3

Steelers at 49ers

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

The Steelers like to say that their colors are black and gold. But come on—that's yellow, not gold. The Niners provided a handy comparison on Sunday. Now that's gold.

Whatever you want to call the colors, both teams have solid uniforms that complement each other nicely. Toss in a sun-splashed California afternoon and you have a game that's very, very easy on the eyes.

Worst-looking game of Week 3

Dolphins at Cowboys

Andrew Dieb/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

It's not often that a game can qualify as the week's worst by virtue of only one team's uniform, but that was the case on Sunday in Dallas, as Miami went mono-aqua. We all know the Dolphins have given up on this season, but do they have to give up on their uniforms too? Unwatchable.

You May Like

More NFL

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message