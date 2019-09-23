Maniac Eagles Fan Turns Out to Be Ivy League Dean

Eric J. Furda’s photo on the University of Pennsylvania admissions website shows him smiling widely in a suit with a tie matching the school’s color scheme.

The man seen screaming himself hoarse in the stands at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday is wearing a cross necklace and a sleeveless Eagles shirt, but make no mistake—it is the same man.

This #Eagles fan is 100 percent right, whatever he's complaining about. pic.twitter.com/uQ8lVkWOeN — Rob Tornoe (@RobTornoe) September 22, 2019

The lunatic seen there with every vein visible in his neck as he disputes a penalty call in Sunday’s Eagles-Lions game was quickly identified by eagle-eyed social media users as Furda, the Dean of Admissions at the Ivy League institution for the past 11 years.

That’s right. Even the guy in charge of deciding who gets into one of the most prestigious colleges in the United States likes to cut his sleeves off and berate the guys in stripes on a sunny Sunday afternoon.

He may be a classic stereotypical Philly fan, but Furda is not going to apologize for it.

“After further review of the play I will take the 15 yard penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct,” Furda tweeted. “But I will not lose my passion for Philadelphia and Penn sports! Thanks for all the interview requests but we have a game on Thursday to get ready for which I will watch at home!”