Bears WR Taylor Gabriel Exits vs. Redskins With Concussion

Bears wide receiver Taylor Gabriel was ruled out with a concussion in Monday's win over the Redskins in the fourth quarter.

By Charlotte Carroll
September 23, 2019

Bears wide receiver Taylor Gabriel was ruled out with a concussion in Monday's 31-15 win over the Redskins in the fourth quarter, the team announced

Gabriel was a star for Chicago, recording three touchdowns on six receptions for 75 yards before exiting. He also added seven yards on the ground. 

It was Gabriel's first career game with three receiving touchdowns, and he joins Sammy Watkins and Mike Evans as the only three players with a game of three-plus receiving touchdowns so far this season.

The Bears also lost defensive tackle Akiem Hicks with a knee injury in the fourth quarter who was ruled doubtful to return. Hicks walked off the field.

Chicago next takes on the Vikings on Sunday. 

